Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.88.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.35 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.30 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.70. The firm has a market cap of C$28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.