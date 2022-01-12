Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 19th

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

