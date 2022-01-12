PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE PPG opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

