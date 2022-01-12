Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 107,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFC opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

