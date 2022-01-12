Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.30

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PMI opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.16. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of £309.35 million and a PE ratio of 21.67.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

