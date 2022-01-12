Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 153,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,701,191 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $14.22.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 54.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

