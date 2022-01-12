Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

