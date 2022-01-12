Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $797,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.