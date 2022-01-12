Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $159.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.