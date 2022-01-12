Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.00. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Plantation Business and Real Estate Business. The Plantation business segment focuses on the oil palm and durian plantation. The Real Estate Business segment deals with the acquisition and development of commercial and residential real estate properties.

