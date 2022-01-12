Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06). Approximately 33,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.75.

About Prime People (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

