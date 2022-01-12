Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Twitter worth $60,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $3,929,528. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

