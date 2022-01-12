Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $59,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,584 shares of company stock worth $12,837,109 over the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.