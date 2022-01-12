Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.59 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of CDW worth $54,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

