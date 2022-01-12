Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4,287.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $52,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $265.68 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

