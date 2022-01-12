Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,484 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $50,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 42.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,713 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

