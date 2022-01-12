Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 65,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Diamondback Energy worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $124.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.