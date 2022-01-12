Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 5.9%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.20. 5,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.