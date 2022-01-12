ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 595,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342,750 shares.The stock last traded at $80.81 and had previously closed at $83.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,861,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

