Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $157.89. 359,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,888. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

