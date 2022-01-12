Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 69,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

