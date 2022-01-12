Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,413,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. 34,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

