Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,289. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

