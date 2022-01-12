Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. 268,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.