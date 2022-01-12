Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. 50,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,277. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.