PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 0.2%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.94). 86,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 130,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 580 ($7.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £810.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($98,411.84).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

