Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai Sells 5,715 Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 500 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $4,880.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $27,375.54.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81.

PZN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774. The company has a market cap of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

