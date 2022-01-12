Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

FRC stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

