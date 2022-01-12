Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

