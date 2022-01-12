Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $246.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

