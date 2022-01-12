Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 20.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

