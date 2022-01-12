Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

MAC opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

