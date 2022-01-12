Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.