Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $148,115. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after buying an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

