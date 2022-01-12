Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.