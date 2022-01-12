QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post sales of $74.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $75.00 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $288.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

