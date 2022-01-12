QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.