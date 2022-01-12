Quincy B. Troupe Sells 842 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAM opened at $504.58 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

