Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

