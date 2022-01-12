Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.