RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,721. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
