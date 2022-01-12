RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,721. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.