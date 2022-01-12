Radian Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,189 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

