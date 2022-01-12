RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $52.39 million and $2.98 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.04 or 0.07544140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.52 or 1.00053272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

