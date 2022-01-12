Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $80.82 million and $3.88 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00006940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00078600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.08 or 0.07634826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,778.23 or 0.99770617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008116 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,539,966 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

