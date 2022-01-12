Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.46) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.49).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 2,005 ($27.22) on Tuesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 ($20.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.37). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,946.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,944.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.76) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,204.43). Also, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($26.37) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($65,935.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760 in the last quarter.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

