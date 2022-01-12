Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3,423.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.25 or 0.07656862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00312724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.11 or 0.00872876 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00070501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00458779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00259789 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

