Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

