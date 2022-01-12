Raymond James & Associates Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Harsco worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

HSC stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

