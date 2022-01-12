Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,509 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.86% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after buying an additional 193,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $36.31.

