Raymond James & Associates Sells 286 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 434,632 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

