Raymond James & Associates Sells 448 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $612,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $261.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.16. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

